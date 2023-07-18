CHANGE LANGUAGE
Priyanka Chopra Holidays With Friends And Family in Bahamas As She Turns 41; First Photos Out
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Holidays With Friends And Family in Bahamas As She Turns 41; First Photos Out

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 19:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18.

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18.

Priyanka Chopra turns 41 today and is spending it with her family, including hubby dearest Nick Jonas and baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Bahamas.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has achieved global recognition over the years, owing to her talent. Not to forget, she started off her film career with Bollywood. Today, the actress turns 41 and is spending it with her family, including hubby dearest Nick Jonas and baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Bahamas.

While neither Nick, nor Priyanka has posted photos from the birthday celebrations, a photo of Priyanka, allegedly from the party in Barbados, is now going viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Post their ‘beautiful day out, the singer dropped in a bundle of happy photos with his lady love and also added a heartwarming note summing up his day. The note read, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

For the tournament, Priyanka looked stunning in a frilled gown with shades of green, black and white. She completed her look with chunky earrings and well-defined eyes. Nick on the other hand looked dapper in a checkered blazer. They surely dished out major couple goals.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the show Citadel alongside Steve Madden. The show is directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu. It also includes Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Priyanka is now prepping for her upcoming film, Heads of State. She is going to be seen with John Cena, Idris Elba and Jack Quaid. The director of the film is Ilya Naishuller. The picture features Priyanka in a red swimsuit, paired with white trousers. Check out the photo here:

