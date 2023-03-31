Priyanka Chopra Is in Mumbai for Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Rumoured Wedding With Raghav Chadha?

Actress Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. The actress’s spotting at the Kalina airport instantly sparked rumours of her meeting cousin Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured boyfriend, AAP member Raghav Chadha. For a few days now, Parineeti and Raghav are making headlines for their rumoured relationship.

It is also rumoured that the couple’s families could be hosting a Roka ceremony soon and a wedding is in the making. The speculations have only grown further with Priyanka in town. While Parineeti and Priyanka have not addressed the reports yet, an India Today report claimed that Priyanka might meet Raghav.

“Priyanka will be in India for the promotion of Citadel soon. Back in the bay, she will apparently be meeting her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The actress might meet Parineeti’s special friend Raghav Chadha too. A small ceremony is likely to take place in the presence of their families," a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed that her wedding with Raghav is “happening." Speaking with DNA, Hardy said, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Harrdy also revealed that they would discuss about marriage when they were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga. “When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy,'" he added.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted together at Delhi airport on Wednesday night, adding fuel to their wedding rumours. As per multiple media reports, Parineeti is likely to tie the knot with the politician “very soon". Amid the strong wedding buzz, Raghav and Parineeti were clicked together at the Delhi airport.

Read all the Latest Movies News here