Priyanka Chopra Lands in Delhi Sans Nick Jonas For Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Engagement

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has landed in New Delhi just in time for Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha. The Citadel star, on Saturday morning, was spotted making her way out of the Delhi airport. Priyanka was seen wearing a coffee brown outfit with a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. She was welcomed by the media. Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie were not seen with her.

Earlier in the day, a photo of Priyanka Chopra from the airport in London went viral. The actress was seen posing with a fan. The photo confirmed that Priyanka was headed to India to attend Parineeti’s engagement ceremony.

It was reported on Friday that Priyanka will be making the short trip home for Parineeti’s special day. A source told Hindustan Times, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family.”

Priyanka and Parineeti had spent time together when the Love Again actress was in India last time. Parineeti and Raghav had travelled to Mumbai together when Priyanka was in town. Parineeti then joined Priyanka in London for a quick vacay soon after.

Priyanka was in India last month to attend the NMACC launch followed by the international premiere of her series Citadel. At the time, Nick and Malti had joined them. The family made their first public appereance as a family in India at the airport upon touchdown.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. They have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.