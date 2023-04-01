Priyanka Chopra Lauds Nita Ambani for World Class NMACC, Says 'She's Done So Much For Indian Culture'

Priyanka Chopra was all praise for Nita Ambani at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The actress was joined by her husband, international singer Nick Jonas at the star-studded launch. While she turned heads with her dazzling outfit, in an interview with Anusha Dandekar, she lauded Nita Ambani and the Ambani family for the world-class centre.

“I am very excited about it honestly. I think Nita ma’am has done for the culture in India so much. I think the Ambani family really has their pulse on Indian culture and the pride of being from the country and you know for the global Indian specifically as well, I feel like this is going to be really special," Priyanka said.

“I think a cultural centre like this can help India tremendously. I think having a space, having a home to be able to like, especially in Mumbai city [is a huge gain]. I’ve lived in Mumbai for a very long time and it’s a stacked city. We live above each other. And when we have to look for places to put up a show, it’s really hard to find that space. But to have taken the time to create something so beautiful, international looking, I cannot even wait to go see it. This space, gives artists, people who want to create a home and I think that’s wonderful," she added.

The NMACC, which is housed inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, has been built to conserve and promote Indian arts. Major Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, were spotted at the event. Apart from Bollywood stars, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, and other stars from the West also graced the night.

