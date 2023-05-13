Priyanka Chopra Looks ANGRY After Two Men Break Security, Try To Take Selfies With Her; Watch

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was visibly irritated after two men broke security in an attempt to take photos with her. The incident took place at the Delhi Airport this morning. Priyanka landed in the national capital for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement cermeony slated to take place today (May 13).

In a video shared by a photo journalist online, Priyanka was seen making her way out of the airport when a man forced his way through her security and tried to take a selfie. Priyanka was visibly miffed by the breach. However, she was taken by surprise when a second man made the best of the situation and got close to her to take a seflie. Her security team dived into action immediately.

Watch the video below:

It was reported on Friday that Priyanka will be making the short trip home for Parineeti’s special day. A source told Hindustan Times, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family.”

top videos

Priyanka visited India last month to attend the opening of NMACC in Mumbai and followed it up by the promotions of her new series Citadel. While Nick Jonas joined her for the NMACC launch events, she was seen promoting Citadel with her co-star Richard Madden.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. They have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.