Priyanka Chopra Looks Smoking HOT At Citadel Premiere in London, Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Her
Priyanka Chopra Looks Smoking HOT At Citadel Premiere in London, Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Her

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 06:56 IST

London

Priyanka Chopra looks sexy at the Citadel premiere in London. Nick Jonas joins her. (Pic: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra looks sexy at the Citadel premiere in London. Nick Jonas joins her. (Pic: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their way to the premiere of Citadel in London. The series stars Priyanka in the lead with Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra slipped into a bold red dress for the premiere of Citadel in London and even Nick Jonas couldn’t stop himself from recalling the ‘red dress’ lines from Jonas Brothers’ 2008 song Burnin’ Up. On Tuesday evening, Priyanka had heads turning as she walked to the London premiere of her and Richard Madden’s spy series wearing an off-the-shoulder, corseted bodice red dress that featured a mermaid-style skirt.

To complete her sexy look, Priyanka chose to colour her lips red and a bold blush. While Priyanka held Nick close during the photo-op, Nick was seen making videos of his gorgeous wife at the screening. Turning into a complete fanboy of his wife, Nick compiled the videos and shared them with the lines ‘red dress’ from the hit song, leaving Jonas Brothers fans grinning.

“Not Nick using his iconic ‘red dress’ on Priyanka!! Omg, I love living this moment," a comment read. “But did you scream ‘RED DRESS’ out loud?!?" asked another. “1. I’m obsessed with Priyanka 2. I love that her husband is even more obsessed with Priyanka. Love to see it," a third fan wrote. “Time to make a new music video for this song and put all the beautiful wives in red dresses," a fan also suggested.

As for Citadel, the Amazon Prime Video series marks Priyanka’s second series in the West. The series is backed by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden. She made her acting debut in Hollywood with Quantico. The series ran for three seasons. Citadel is also simultaneously working on spin-offs, one of which will be based in India.

The Indian chapter of Citadel stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The duo joined Priyanka in London at the premiere.

