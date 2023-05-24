Priyanka Chopra Makes BIG Claim Against Bollywood Director: 'He Said, I Need to See Her Underwear'

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she was once made uncomfortable by a director on the sets of a film in her early days in Bollywood. The actress said that she felt humiliated, so much so that she decided to opt out of the project.

Priyanka Chopra recalled that the director in question wanted to see her “underwear" while shooting a striping scene. She recounted the “dehumanizing moment" to The Zoe Report. The actress was supposed to play a character who goes undercover.

Priyanka recalled, “This may have been 2002 or ’03… I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy - obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?”

She continued, “He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.” Two days later, Priyanka walked off the film. “I just couldn’t look at him every day," Priyanka spoke about the director.

This comes after Priyanka opened up about taking a break from Bollywood after people pushed her “into a corner." She also shared that she was “tired of politics."

Talking to Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka shared, “I’ve never said this so I’m going to say it because you’ll make me feel safe" and continued, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."