Priyanka Chopra Makes SHOCKING Claims About Male Co-stars, Says Actors Had 'Diva Moments' On Sets

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her co-stars in a recent interview and claimed that a few of her co-stars have had diva moments and have stopped filming for several hours. In a new interview, Priyanka was speaking about the actors she currently works with — who know their work and are professional — when she spoke about her past experience.

The Citadel star has worked in seven Hollywood projects in the past. These include her ongoing series Citadel, recent release Love Again, her debut series Quantico, her Hollywood debut film Baywatch, cameo in The Matrix Resurrections and starred in Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. She has worked in over 60 movies in Bollywood.

Reflecting upon her co-stars over the years, Priyanka told The Zeo Report, “It’s so good to work with actors that come in, know their lines, and are not divas.” When asked about her experience with co-stars who were a ‘diva’, Priyanka said, “Oh, yeah. I can’t tell you who. But I’ve had co-stars that stopped filming for three hours because they need stuff explained [to them] on a production day — not the night before — while the crew is standing around. Or have diva moments or arrive hours late while everyone’s waiting around. I’ve had that happen with a lot of male actors my whole life.”

In another portion of the interview, Priyanka opened up about the time a director who made uncomfortable in her early days in Bollywood. The actress said the filmmaker wanted to see her “underwear" while shooting a striping scene. She recounted the “dehumanizing moment" and said she decided to opt out of the project.

On the work front, Priyanka has a series of projects in the pipeline. This includes Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and Jee Le Zara in Bollywood with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.