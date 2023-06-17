Priyanka Chopra Marks Madhu Chopra's Birthday With Unseen Photos of Her and Malti; Katrina Kaif Reacts

Priyanka Chopra wished her mother Madhu Chopra as she celebrated her 70th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video collage featuring a mix of photos and videos of Madhu with the family members. These included photos from Madhu’s younger days, photos from Priyanka’s childhood, her wedding and even some unseen photos of her with granddaughter Malti Marie.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend. Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan."

The post received love from many, including Katrina Kaif. “Happy birthday 🎂" Katrina wrote. "

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Beautiful, happy birthday 👏" fan added. “She raised a strong smart woman.. it’s evident from Priyanka’s autobiography that her mom played a huge role in her success. Happy Birthday Doctor Chopra," added another. “She doesn’t look 70 at all. 👏 inspiring!!!" a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan club also identified the photos Priyanka shared of Madhu and Malti, and the photos scream love!

Priyanka has been busy with work lately. She has a number of projects in the pipeline. Priyanka is currently working on her next Hollywood project — Heads of State. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba. The film was announced in April this year and Priyanka revealed the prep for the film has begun. The actress also has her Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. The film stars Priyanka, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.