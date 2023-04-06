Priyanka Chopra's Mom Reveals Actress 'Lost' Many Films: 'Tameez Ke Dayare Ke Andar...'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra. The global icon is preoccupied with the promotional activities of her upcoming series, Citadel, which held its Mumbai premiere on Tuesday. In a recent interview, Madhu spoke about Priyanka’s career and how she missed out on certain film roles due to her refusal to perform certain scenes.

Priyanka Chopra became Miss World in the year 2000, after which she ventured into the film industry. She made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan in 2002, and subsequently appeared in her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, in 2003. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, revealed that the initial phase of Priyanka’s film career was a case of “the blind leading the blind". Being new to Mumbai, both Madhu and Priyanka were unaware of how the film industry operated. As a result, Madhu accompanied Priyanka to all of her script readings and meetings. She also went on to explain the reasons why Priyanka lost out on several movie opportunities.

“We once decided that Priyanka would refrain from attending any meetings, going out, or socializing beyond 7-7.30 pm in the evening," she said during a conversation with Josh Talks Asha. Priyanka, she said, stuck to the decision. “Aur fir kya karegi, kya nahi karegi, tehzeeb-tameez ke dayare ke andar, vo usne nahi kiye (she did not do what she was not comfortable with)… She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it," she added. Madhu also conveyed that she had advised Priyanka that she was not obligated to pursue a career in Bollywood and that it was not a “do or die" situation. Madhu emphasized that Priyanka had several alternatives and could always choose to resume her studies or explore other career options.

