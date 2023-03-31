Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Make 1st Public Appearance With Baby Malti in India, Photos Go Viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have landed in Mumbai with their daughter Malti in tow. The family was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. In the pictures, Priyanka was seen holding Malti in her arms as she posed for pictures with Nick. This marked the couple’s first public spotting with their daughter Malti in India.

For her flight, Priyanka was seen wearing a bright pink long skirt, featuring a thigh-high slit, along with a matching crop top. Whereas Nick Jonas kept things casual with his outfit. Little Malti is dressed in a cute little grey dress.

Watch the video below:

It seems like the couple has landed in Mumbai for Nita Ambani’s cultural centre launch. Priyanka and Nick were spotted at the Kalina airport just a few hours after Tom Holland and Zendaya. The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars, who are also dating, stunned fans with their surprise visit to Mumbai. The couple is also expected to join Priyanka and Nick for the cultural centre launch.

Although this is her first appearance with Malti in India, this also marks Priyanka’s first appearance since she made the shocking allegations about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood and the politics in the industry. Earlier this week, the Citadel star opened up about her reason to move to Hollywood with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert when she said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” Priyanka’s Fashion co-star Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Priyanka Chopra after the jaw-dropping claims.

Read all the Latest Movies News here