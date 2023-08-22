Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Send Flowers, Note To Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma For 'Super Success'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 has taken Bollywood by storm since its release on August 11 this year. Many filmmakers and actors have congratulated the film’s team on their mega success. Recently, the director of the film Anil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to share that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also sent him a stunning arrangement of flowers with a sweet note, congratulating him on the success of Gadar 2. Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol in Anil Sharma’s 2003 film Hero: Love Story Of A Spy.

Anil captioned the post, “Thx @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for your warm wishes…it really touched my heart #Gadar2 ❤️" The arrangement sent by Priyanka and Nick featured gorgeous roses and hydrangeas, among other beautiful flowers. The couple had also sent a note that read, “Dear Anil Sir, Congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2! Lots of wishes for the future endeavors! Much love, Priyanka and Nick."

Priyanka’s gesture won over the hearts of netizens who lauded Desi Girl for “not forgetting her roots". One person wrote, “Priyanka Chopra is a global superstar but always stay with her roots and encourage and appreciate good work ❤" “For all faults and cringe antics, PC is one of the few celebs who has not forgotten her roots. She still follows so many people from her early days and even likes their most randm posts on instagram. This might seem like bear minimum but I find it really sweet," another person wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s fans also urged Anil to create a sequel to Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. One fan wrote, “Waah sir, the hero movie ki heroine ne acha sandesh bheja hai.. issi baat pe the hero movie ki sequel banaeiye (Wow sir, Hero movie’s heroine has sent a good message…now make a sequel of the film)." Another fan said, “Time for Hero part 2 now."

The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. In this film, Tara Singh attempts to rescue his son Jeete from a prison in Pakistan. Utkarsh Sharma joined the cast to play Jeete.