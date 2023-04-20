Priyanka Chopra on Being Trolled for Calling RRR 'Tamil Film': People Find Mistake in Anything I Do

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most outspoken actresses in showbiz. The actress has come a long with many hit films to her credit. However, the actress found herself mired with trolls and criticism, when she went on to call SS Rajamouli’s RRR ‘a Tamil film’ when she tried to correct a host who said that it was a Bollywood movie.

During her podcast with Dax Shepard, Priyanka had corrected the host when he had referred to RRR as a Bollywood film. “That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers,” she had said. Her remark didn’t go down well with the netizens and they brutally trolled her.

Now reacting to the trolls, Priyanka said that she doesn’t pay much heed to these comments and trolling, but has become a lot more cautious about what she speaks. In an interview with DNA, she shared, “People try to find a mistake in anything I do. I think people enjoy that a little bit. I was a lot more free-spirited, but now, I am a bit more cautious because I have my family to think about.”

She added that people have a tendency to pull others down, the minute you go higher in life. “The higher you go in life, the more people look for a reason for you to fall. But at the same time, I have so much love and support from my family, friends and fans. I prefer to focus on that.”

Priyanka recently visited India for Citadel promotions and for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Nick Jonas also accompanied her. The trip also marked their daughter Malti’s first outing in the country. Speaking of Citadel, the show marks Priyanka’s web series debut with Richard Madden. The duo kickstarted the promotions from Mumbai. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads of State. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

