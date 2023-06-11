CHANGE LANGUAGE
Priyanka Chopra Performs Special Puja on Her Dad's Death Anniversary, Malti Dresses in Lehenga
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Performs Special Puja on Her Dad's Death Anniversary, Malti Dresses in Lehenga

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 07:28 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Priyanka Chopra hosted a special puja on her father's death anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra hosted a special puja on her father's death anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra remembered her father on his death anniversary. The actress revealed that a special puja was hosted in his memory.

Priyanka Chopra performed a special puja in the memory of her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. The actress took to Instagram and revealed that she hosted a puja at her Los Angeles home and her daughter Malti Marie played a vital role in the puja. In the photos she shared, Malti was seen wearing an adorable lehenga and participating in the rituals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka teased her daughter, revealing that owing to her lehenga, Malti learnt about her belly button. Priyanka then shared photo from the puja and said, “Puja time. Miss you Nana." She followed it up with another photo featuring a framed photo of her father along with the caption, “Miss you dad."

Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after having a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army and took his last breath at the age of 62. Priyanka, who has often spoken about how close she was to him, was devastated after his death. Her father’s death took a toll on her mental health. In a nod to her father, Priyanka got the words ‘Daddy’s little girl’ inked on her wrist in his handwriting. Priyanka often speaks about how her dad was her biggest cheerleader.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on her next Hollywood project — Heads of State. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba. The film was announced in April this year and Priyanka revealed the prep for the film has begun.

The actress also has her Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. The film stars Priyanka, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

