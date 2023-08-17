Priyanka Chopra Quits Partnership With Her New York Restaurant Sona; Here's Why

Apart from being a stellar actress and a producer, Priyanka Chopra is also a successful entrepreneur and has time and again expanded her business ambitions, by venturing into several avenues including the hospitality sector. Having said that, back in 2021, the actress started a restaurant named Sona in New York with Maneesh Goyal. Buzz is that, the actress is now stepping away from the same almost after 2 years.

According to a report in People, the global icon has stepped away from her partnership with NYC restaurant Sona. A spokesperson from their team confirmed the same and stated, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

The spokesperson further stated, “Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await.”

While the restaurant will remain open, Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of Sona and Chopra Jonas’ friend and former business partner, shared that working with Priyanka ‘has been a dream come true’. He added, “We’re grateful for her partnership and support," he added in a statement to PEOPLE. “While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

Priyanka was last seen opposite Richard Madden in Prime Video’s spy-thriller series Citadel. The series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil. It also featured Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings in pivotal roles.

The actor will soon begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.