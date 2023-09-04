Priyanka Chopra Raises Heat in Sexy Wrap-Around Dress, Poses With Nick Jonas and Fans; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Just like in her recent photos which have been garnering a lot of attention. Priyanka is spotted wearing a stunning wrap-around dress as she poses with husband Nick Jonas. The photos have left fans awestruck with the picture-perfect moments.

In the series of photos, Priyanka is seen wearing a silver colour wrap dress and is seen posing with Nick Jonas along with his family. The actress has opted for subtle makeup with bold red lipstick. She styled her hair in a bun style. Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Gorgeous Pri!! Cuties!”

Take a look at the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Recently, Simi Garewal shared a nostalgic video clip featuring Priyanka Chopra. However, one user’s comment on the video caught the attention of the renowned TV host Simi Garewal, prompting her response.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Simi Garewal wrote, “INDIA’S MOST DESIRABLE! Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her Dad’s dream for her was that she should become an international singer. She exceeded it by becoming a super global star! But seriously, with that voice don’t you think Priyanka and Nick should cut a duet? I think it would ROCK!!" In the video, Priyanka can be seen performing Mariah Carey’s hit song Hero while dedicating it to her father she said, “This is for my daddy."

In the comments section, an Instagram user criticized her performance, writing, “So much drama in singing, probably to cover the flaws, You’d notice that actual trained singers don’t have this much drama.” Simi Garewal promptly responded to the troll’s comment with, “Drama?? Where was the drama? Do elaborate..(if you can!) (face with rolling eyes emoji)."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be gracing the screen in the action thriller film Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will be also seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.