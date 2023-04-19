Priyanka Chopra Reacts After Joe Russo Calls Her 'Female Tom Cruise', Says 'It Was a Lot of Work...'

Citadel star Priyanka Chopra shared her thoughts after Joe Russo called her the ‘female Tom Cruise’. The Avengers: Endgame co-director had compared the actress with the international action superstar while praising her for the action sequences she shot for Citadel. “I don’t know if I’ve ever worked with an actor as enthusiastic like she’s the female Tom Cruise, you know, it’s like she is so engaged physically," he said in an interview with ET Canada.

Reacting to his statement, Priyanka told Access Hollywood on the carpet of Citadel’s premiere in London, “I don’t know man, it’s part of your job. I’m cast for a reason and I want to be able to have my director or filmmakers be as excited as Joe is. You want to go in and you want to deliver. It was a lot of work, took a lot of discipline and training, but we did it."

As the trailers have already revealed, Priyanka and her co-star Richard Madden have several action-packed scenes in the series. While fans are eager to see Priyanka in an action avatar, Joe hyped her performance in the ET Canada interview by comparing her with Tom Cruise.

Praising her for her enthusiasm, Joe said, “There is this stunt in the show where her character is in a restaurant fight and gets thrown from table to table by an actor and by one of the villains. And she was like, ‘I’m doing this.’ And I watched it. And I thought, ‘Oh, man, are we going to have to shut down?’”

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh, an agent who is dead as per the file. However, the agent is alive but her memory is wiped out. She is forced to remember it all for it’s the details in her memory that will help her and Richard Madden’s character save the world.

