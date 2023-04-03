Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Her Viral Podcast on Quitting Bollywood, Says 'I Forgave...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not holding back anymore. At the trailer launch of her American TV series Citadel in Mumbai on Monday, Priyanka, who has been in the news for her recent explosive podcast, opened up on why she couldn’t be vocal about the “politics in Bollywood" earlier. In the now-viral podcast, Priyanka had said that she decided to take a break from the Hindi film industry after she was being “pushed into a corner".

Reflecting on what made her make those revelations on the podcast, Priyanka on Monday said, “When I was in the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. I spoke about how I was young and (the experiences I had when) I was 10, 15, 22, 30 and 40. I was talking about the truth of my journey. And now, I was confident enough to talk about that phase in my life. Now where I am, I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt."

She further shared, “I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave. I moved on a long time ago and I made my peace with it. That’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in a normal manner in a safe space."

Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after she appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert. Her statement about taking a break from the Hindi film industry after being “pushed into a corner" and “having a beef" created ripples on social media, with many members from the film fraternity resonating with her sentiments.

She had shared, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break." In 2012, her musical career in Hollywood took off and she said that it gave her a chance to not do the kind of films she didn’t want to. “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it," she added.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Citadel co-starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

Read all the Latest Movies News here