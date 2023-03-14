Priyanka Chopra is currently busy on a promotional spree for her upcoming sci-fi series, Citadel. The Quantico star was recently at SXSW Studio and during her interaction with the host, she talked about moving to the United States. She also addressed Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on why he would never do a Hollywood film and said that being comfortable was “boring" for her.

In an interview at SXSW 2023, Priyanka Chopra talked about her journey and how she made it big in Hollywood. During the interaction, the interviewer questioned the reluctance of many Indian stars to move to Hollywood. “So many desi actors, like Shah Rukh Khan, say ‘why should I go there (Hollywood), I’m comfortable here’”. The interviewer further asked how Priyanka was able to navigate the American entertainment industry. Priyanka promptly reacted by saying, “Comfortable is boring to me.”

She continued, “I am not arrogant, but self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need validation from executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another.”

Priyanka Chopra further said that her ego is not bigger than her job. The Bajirao Mastani star proudly said, “I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it.” She also expressed gratitude for her father, who belonged to a military background and taught her the value of discipline and not taking things for granted.

The actress has indeed built a legacy for herself with her hard work. Almost eight years back, Priyanka Chopra moved to the US and carved a niche for herself. She got her breakthrough as the lead in the American TV series Quantico. In 2017, she made her presence felt opposite Dwayne Johnson in her Hollywood debut Baywatch. The celebrity believes that she has “dodged bullets” and just focused on her job.

Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, where she will be essaying the role of a spy, Nadia Sinh. The series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings, among others. The series will start streaming on Prime Video on April 28.

