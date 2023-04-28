Priyanka Chopra Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Baby Malti, Says 'I Was So Close To Losing Her'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were thrilled to become parents when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022. However, the couple experienced a whirlwind of emotions as Malti was born prematurely. The unexpected turn of events left them shaken and fearful for their daughter’s life.

Despite the challenges, Priyanka and Nick remained steadfast in their love and commitment to their little one. They were dedicated to ensuring their child received the best care possible, and slowly but surely, their tiny bundle of joy began to grow stronger. Malti Marie spent 100 days in the NICU before Priyanka and Nick could finally bring her home.

For Priyanka, the experience was a mix of emotions, with moments of joy, fear, and uncertainty. In a recent interaction with Elle Magazine, Priyanka expressed her love for Malti, sharing that her daughter has her wrapped around her little finger. Priyanka also joked that she doesn’t know how she’ll ever discipline her. “She’s got me wrapped around her finger. I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do,” said Priyanka.

Despite facing tough times, the couple feels grateful and cherishes every moment with their daughter. Priyanka Chopra also said that becoming a mother has led her to realise the depth of love she has for her daughter and how fiercely she will protect her. She reflected on her own mother’s protective instincts and how she never quite understood it before becoming a mom herself. She said her mother Madhu Chopra “rip apart” people when they hurt her, and she never understood it. “I was like, ‘Mom, chill out. What are you doing?’ Now I get it. I would take someone out,” the actress said.

Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of the spy thriller series Citadel. The series will start streaming from April 28 onwards. Apart from Citadel, the actress also has Love Again opposite Sam Heughan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here