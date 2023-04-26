Priyanka Chopra Recalls How People Reacted After She Signed Fashion; Says ‘Was Told It Could Be…’

Priyanka Chopra, now a global star, has delivered hit films in her career including Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion. The film earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress. Her performance has left a mark on the audience’s mind. However, the actress has recently opened up about people’s reaction when she signed the film.

In a conversation with Prajakta Koli, Priyanka said there were mixed reactions from people. Many raised eyebrows when it came to her decision and said it could be the end of her career. “It took a lot of fighting, and saying that, ‘Theek hai, main chhoti film karungi agar mere balboote pe hoga, par ache se karungi (I’ll do a small film, but I’ll do it well).’ Like Fashion,” the actress said.

She further added, “Jab maine Fashion ki, mujhe kitne saare logon ne bola tha, uss zamane mein, ke ‘Yeh toh heroine apne career ke end mein karti hain jab unko National Award chahiye hota hai. Heroine apne career ke end mein filmein apne shoulder pe leti hain kyunki unko heroes ke saath kaam nahi mil raha hota hai (When I did Fashion, people told me that female actors only do such films like this at the end of their careers, when they want to win national awards and because no male hero wants to work with them). I was just three-four years into movies when I did Fashion, and everyone told me that I wouldn’t get another job if this film fails. I didn’t know any better.”

To note, Fashion released in 2008 and also starred Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in pivotal roles.

Recently, Priyanka also revealed how her mother had once scolded her for behaving like her character Sonia in Aitraaz. In an interview with Film Companion, she said, “To get into it. I’m not very methodical like that. It only happened to me once, when my mother was like, ‘Snap out of it if you’re going to come into my house’.” Asked what character this was, Priyanka said, “Aitraaz… Sonia (her character) didn’t behave badly. But I would walk in slowly, I would talk deliberately… I would pick up my coffee like this, and look at you slowly.”

On the work front, she will be next seen in Citadel. The show marks Priyanka’s web series debut with Richard Madden. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

