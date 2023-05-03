Priyanka Chopra Rejected Nick Jonas' First Date Invitation: ‘Was Afraid Of Being Heartbroken'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become one of the most admired couples in the entertainment industry. The couple made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala, walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet and leaving fans in awe of their chemistry. Their love story started with a simple DM from Nick to Priyanka, and later, she caught the attention of Kevin Jonas through her hit TV series, Quantico. Kevin Jonas was reportedly trying to set up his brother Nick, and Priyanka Chopra’s co-star on the show also encouraged her to pursue a relationship with him.

However, Priyanka Chopra did not pursue the Jonas Brothers’ vocalist immediately. During an interaction with Howard Stern, the actress shared she was scared of getting heartbroken again and decided to reject Nick Jonas’ first invitation to a date. Interestingly, the venue was the White House and the occasion was President Obama’s farewell dinner. Priyanka Chopra refused the invitation, “I didn’t go. I was afraid of getting into anything at that time, I had been through the wringer and I was afraid of being heartbroken.”

Finally, they met at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl but this time Nick played it smart. He reportedly invited her along with friends to take off some of the pressure from their first date. According to Priyanka Chopra, the couple spent almost about eight hours together that night and the next day followed it up by attending a Dodgers game together. “I was excited to go and have alone time with him, I had butterflies and it was all uphill from there,” she explained.

The couple began dating in May 2018 and within two months later Nick Jonas popped the big question. The rest is history, the duo said ‘I do’ to each other in two royal wedding ceremonies that were held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. In January 2022, the celebrity couple announced the birth of their baby girl Malti Marie Jonas via surrogacy.

On the work front, makers have released the first two episodes of her much-anticipated spy thriller series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. Also featuring Richard Madden in the lead, the plot follows the destruction of a global spy agency leaving the memories of their members being erased. When a crime syndicate tries to take advantage of the power vacuum, agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh are forced to reunite to go on an adventurous spy ride. While recalling their faded past, the duo aims to stop the crime syndicate.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here