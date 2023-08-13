Priyanka Chopra Returns To the US To Attend Nick's Jonas Brothers Concert, Shares BTS Photos

Through thick and think, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have come a long way. The lovebirds are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and dish out major couple goals. Having said that, ahead of Nick Jonas’ ‘The Tour’ concert with his brothers, at Yankee Stadium, Priyanka shared a bundle of glimpses of the pre-stage rituals, to hype them up.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a video of The Jonas Brothers’ carrying out their sound check at the stadium. She wrote, “Wohoooo, Opening Night Of The Tour #soundcheck”. Giving a glimpse of the backstage, Priyanka also shared another story with the caption, “Decked Out” with a red heart emoji. In the third photo, Priyanka shared a photo of Nick Jonas from his wardrobe, who donned an all white ensemble.

Have a look at the stories :

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story began with the latter sliding into the Baywatch diva’s DMs before beginning to date in May 2018. Within just two months the duo realized they were made for each other and Nick popped the big question on the special occasion of Priyanka’s birthday in July. They tied the knot in two lavish wedding ceremonies later in December that year. The couple now share a daughter together who they welcomed via surrogacy.

Back in 2021, Nick had opened up about how Priyanka Chopra has supported her, when one of his albums under-performed and he was heartbroken. “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to. Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album’. The way she loved me through it and was just proud, meant a lot,” Nick shared in their Jonas Brothers’ YouTube channel.

Back in June 2023, in an interview with Ocean Drive, Priyanka opened up on her relationship with Nick Jonas, “Having a sense of balance with your partner and your family is very important to be able to pull that off. I leaned on my husband, and he came through when I was filming the series (Citadel), but work-life balance is really important.” She added, “This is my career, and this is what I do for a living. But being able to find the time to prioritise what’s important is crucial.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the show Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The show is directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu. It also includes Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Priyanka is now prepping for her upcoming film, Heads of State. She is going to be seen with John Cena, Idris Elba and Jack Quaid. The director of the film is Ilya Naishuller.