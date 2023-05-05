Priyanka and Nick's Hindu Wedding: When The Night Got Too Long For The Jonas Family

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is one for the books, and it’s still going strong! It all started when Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra’s DMs, and the rest is history. The world watched with awe as they tied the knot in a series of elaborate ceremonies five years back, leaving everyone mesmerized with their love and devotion. But as with every great love story, there are also moments of bittersweet memories. During the promotion of her upcoming Hollywood film Love Again, Priyanka Chopra recently shared one such memory from her royal wedding that is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

The actress shared that the wedding took place at night, and the auspicious time was 10 pm. However, everyone from Nick Jonas’ family had just flown in from America and were jet-lagged. She mentioned that Nick was continuously glaring at his family because they were nodding off during the ceremony. Talking to British Vogue, Priyanka Chopra said, “This is from our Hindu wedding. It’s done according to astrological charts and the auspicious time was 10 o’clock at night and everyone had flown done from America. They were just so jet-legged. I could just see my husband glaring at his family cause they were nodding off. This was really bittersweet and funny because obviously The Simpsons are an iconic part of most of our childhoods. But it was also the irony of me in an Indian dress marrying a white guy. Great.” Here’s a glimpse of the interview:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December 2018, with both Hindu and Christian rituals that reflected their diverse cultural backgrounds. Their wedding was attended by close family and friends, including celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood. Fast forward to 2021, the couple embraced a new chapter in their lives as parents. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy, and have been sharing heartwarming glimpses of their parenthood journey on social media ever since.

In the video, Priyanka Chopra also spoke about how Maltie survived 110 days in NICU. She said this experience gave her a new perspective on life and the ability to handle crises. She went on to share how Malti’s resilience and strength became a source of inspiration for her.

Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Love Again, It’s All Coming Back To Me and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here