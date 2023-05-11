Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Friends' Kids Are Aged 17, Says 'Weren't Encouraged To Pursue Ambitions'

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. In a recent interview, PeeCee talked about how her friends’ kids are aged 16 or 17 currently. She explained that women are ‘are raised with having many glass ceilings’ and compared her life with that of her friends.

“It’s hard because I think we are raised with having many glass ceilings. Unfortunately, many of us are told that there’s only that much you can do. And ambition is usually – and maybe for you and me, maybe for our families – it’s different," Priyanka told Femina.

Talking about her friends, the global icon further mentioned that it is ‘fine’ if they chose to be at home and take care of their families. Priyanka went on to say that maybe her friends were not ‘encouraged to pursue their ambitions or professional careers’. “I come from a small town. So many of my friends got married in their early twenties and weren’t encouraged to pursue their ambitions or professional careers. They have kids that are like 16 and 17 now. And that’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be at home, taking care of your family. I love doing that. It’s one of my favourite things," she said.

“I think encouraging girls to have dreams is key. To be able to navigate their aspirations and not set a glass ceiling. My parents didn’t do that with me. That’s the reason why you and I are here. Because we had parents that encouraged us and who didn’t treat us differently from our brothers. Who told us – you have a dream, we are here with you,” the actress added.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Citadel. Her latest romantic-comedy, Love Again, directed by James Strouse, is all set to release in Indian theaters on May 12. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline in which she will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.