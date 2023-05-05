Priyanka Chopra REVEALS How She Did Intimate Scenes in Love Again: 'Having Someone Lick My...'

Priyanka Chopra is super excited for the release of her upcoming Hollywood movie Love Again, in which she stars alongside Sam Heughan. The actress has been grabbing headlines for doing a “steamy" kissing scene with her husband Nick Jonas in the film. Nick has a cameo appearance in Love Again.

During her interaction with PEOPLE at a screening of Love Again in New York City, Priyanka Chopra divulged an interesting story behind Nick Jonas’ cameo in the movie. The actress said her husband “really took one for the team," given that she was initially supposed to shoot a “steamy make-out" scene for the movie “with a random actor."

“During COVID, having someone just lick my face, I was not about it," Priyanka told PEOPLE. “So I was like, ‘Please, Nick, could you do it?’ And he was such a sport."

“He came on set and it was so funny. I was completely unprofessional that day because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practicing for it," she continued. “And I just was in rips. I was a puddle; I was laughing. Everyone was laughing. At one point, the crew laughed so loudly during a take that we had to retake it because it was just so funny."

When asked about how many times she and Nick had to shoot the scene, Priyanka Chopra said, “I can’t remember, but I think we didn’t do too many. We did about three or four."

Recently, Priyanka Chopra hit the Met gala red carpet wearing a sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino. Interestingly, Priyanka’s entry in the bold gown received the loudest cheers at the Met gala. The actress was joined by her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas. The couple arrived hand in hand at the gala and posed together on the red carpet.

📹| Ovacionados!Nick Jonas e Priyanka Chopra chegando ao #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MskBwA5Nip — Central Jonas Brothers (@centraljonasbr) May 2, 2023

On the work front, Priyanka has been receiving rave reviews for her recently released American series Citadel.

