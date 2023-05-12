Priyanka Chopra REVEALS Nick Jonas Saw Her Win Miss World on TV, Says ‘He Was 7… It Was So Weird’

Some things in life are just meant to be, and it seems like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is one of them. In a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Priyanka Chopra revealed a fascinating fact that was disclosed by her mother-in-law. It turns out, Nick Jonas was just a little boy, aged 7, when he watched Priyanka Chopra win the Miss World pageant in 2000 on television all the way from Texas. Who would have thought that years later, the two would cross paths, fall in love, and tie the knot in a fairytale wedding?

Priyanka Chopra recalled, “When my mother-in-law told me that story, I was like ‘I don’t know…’. When I had just turned 18, I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London. This was November and I turned 18 in July. A complete child, and I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn’t have a lot of practice. Apparently, my mother-in-law was like ‘I remember watching you when you won!’ I was in London, this is 2000. They were in Texas. I was like, ‘There’s no way!’”

Priyanka was amazed by this revelation, and she continued to recount her mother-in-law’s words, “Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old. His brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9. And she said I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr, my father-in-law, loves watching pageants." Despite the age gap and the distance between them, it seems like fate had a plan for Priyanka and Nick. Priyanka reflected on the story, saying, “I do think that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. The couple, who first met in 2017, fell head over heels in love and embarked on a whirlwind romance that culminated in a grand wedding celebration.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is juggling multiple exciting projects. Her latest romantic-comedy film, Love Again, directed by James Strouse, is set to hit Indian theatres on May 12th. The movie has a star-studded cast that includes Sam Heughan and a special cameo from her husband Nick Jonas. What’s more, the film marks the acting debut of legendary singer Celine Dion, adding to its already impressive cast.

But that’s not all Priyanka has up her sleeve. She has been receiving praise for the thrilling spy series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Fans are eagerly awaiting the fourth episode, which drops on Amazon Prime Video on May 12th. The series follows Priyanka and Richard’s journey to bring down the evil organization, Manticore, and it’s a rollercoaster of action and intrigue.