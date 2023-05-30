Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Has 'Farted' In Public, Says 'But They're Silent And...'; Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently basking in the success of her American series Citadel, took a lie detector test as a part of promotion for the Prime Video show. In a video, shared by Prime Video, Priyanka answered a series of interesting and some hilarious questions.

When asked if she ever farted in public, Priyanka said, “Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly." Has she ever told someone she was on the way when she didn’t even start? She replies, “Yes, every time. I’m always on the way, don’t ever believe me when I say that."

Does Priyanka snore in her sleep? The actress says, “My husband (Nick Jonas) tells me I do, but I deny it. I don’t snore." When asked if she acted in a movie but hated it, Priyanka responds, “I can’t tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough."

Meanwhile, the second season of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel has been confirmed. Last week, Prime Video announced that it has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.

The Indian version of Citadel is also in the making. It will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Family Man creators Raj and DK will be helming the project. While not much about Citadel India is known as of now, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited,” she said.