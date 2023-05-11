Priyanka Chopra REVEALS She Was In Relationship During Quantico, Says 'I Was Always Crying...'

Priyanka Chopra has been making shocking revelations about her personal life a lot lately. In a new podcast, the Bollywood icon revealed that she was dating someone during the shoot of Quantico, which marked her debut in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra said that her Quantico co-stars hated her ex boyfriend as she was “always crying" in that relationship.

Over her two-decade long career in Bollywood, Priyanka was linked to Shahid Kapoor, Harman Baweja and even Shah Rukh Khan, but the actress never confirmed dating any of them. On Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, Priyanka mentioned that it was her Quantico co-star Graham Rogers who asked her to meet Nick Jonas at the time.

“Nick’s older brother (Kevin Jonas) had watched Quantico and had told Nick, ‘you guys should meet.’ I was doing my TV show Quantico at that time and I had my co-actor Graham and he had done a movie with Nick and he was like, ‘you guys should meet!’ Again, I was in a relationship at that point of time and so was Nick. But my co-actors hated my boyfriend at the time because I’d always be on the phone in tears and they’d be waiting for me. They were like, ‘you need to get out of this f***ing relationship," Priyanka said.

She continued, “So Graham was like, ‘you must meet Nick; he is so lovely and you guys will really get along.’ I didn’t take it seriously… but Nick slid into my DMs." It was after she thoroughly Googled Nick one night and stumbled upon his sultry video for Close that she finally decided to go out on a date with him.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a few months. They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via surrogacy.