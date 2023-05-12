Priyanka Chopra Reveals These Secrets About Her Life With Nick Jonas, In Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has had a successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood as an actress, producer and philanthropist. She has also been very open about sharing her life experiences with the public, including some personal secrets. Here are a few things that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed in the past:

Bullying: In her book “Unfinished," Priyanka revealed that she was bullied as a child because of her skin color and accent. She has been very vocal about her experiences with bullying and has spoken out against it. Health Issues: In her memoir, Priyanka revealed that she has struggled with various health issues throughout her life, including asthma, a thyroid disorder, and depression. Relationships: Priyanka has been open about her relationships, including her marriage to popstar Nick Jonas. She has shared details about their courtship, wedding, and married life in various interviews. Career Struggles: Despite her successful career, Priyanka has revealed that she has had to face many challenges along the way. In her book, she talks about the struggles she faced when trying to break into the entertainment industry and how she persevered despite the odds. Philanthropy: Priyanka is a committed philanthropist and has been very open about her efforts to give back to society. She has been associated with various charitable causes, including education, women’s empowerment, and disaster relief.

Overall, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been very candid about her life experiences, both the highs and the lows. Her openness has helped inspire many people and has shown that it’s possible to overcome challenges and achieve success with hard work and perseverance.

In a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also revealed a fascinating fact that was disclosed by her mother-in-law. It turns out, Nick Jonas was just a little boy, aged 7, when he watched the actress win the Miss World pageant in 2000 on television, all the way from Texas. Who would have thought that years later, the two would cross paths, fall in love, and tie the knot in a fairytale wedding?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love life with Nick Jonas has been a topic of much interest and speculation since they began dating in 2018. Priyanka and Nick first met at the Met Gala in 2017, where they both wore Ralph Lauren outfits. They later connected on social media and began texting each other. After a few months of texting, Priyanka and Nick met in person and began dating. They got engaged in July 2018, after Nick proposed to Priyanka in Crete, Greece. They tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony in India.

Priyanka and Nick are active on social media and often share pictures and videos of themselves together. They also leave sweet comments on each other’s posts, showing their love and support for each other. The couple have also collaborated on various projects, including music videos and films. They have worked together on the music video for Nick’s song “Sucker," and they will be co-producing a TV series based on the pre-wedding ceremonies of their wedding.