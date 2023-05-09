Priyanka Chopra REVEALS Who Takes Care of Baby Malti When She And Nick Jonas Are Out Working

Apart from being a stellar actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a mother. The actress along with hubby Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl last year. They named her Malti. As working parents, the actress revealed how her mother Madhur and mother-in-law Denise take care of the little one when they are away with their work commitments. Priyanka also added that, because of Madhu and Denise, they can focus on their work full-fledged.

In an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka admitted that after Malti’s birth, she re-prioritised her life. She said, “Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time when I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say, ‘Hey I won’t go to work’ or take a year off but I did. I took a year off and I’m someone who has done four movies a year because I’m greedy. I don’t want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don’t get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there’s nothing else that matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere.”

She also added she doesn’t go to work without someone in the family taking care of her daughter or being with her around. She shared that Madhu ‘loves it though’. The actress shared that she and Nick have ‘so much support to be able to do our jobs’ because of their moms.

When asked about Malti’s recent trip, the actress shared, “It meant everything. She loved everything about India the sights, the sound, the fact that you don’t need car seats. I was like, ‘Oh boy, getting her back into the car seat will be an issue’. She loved everything. She had right-hand paneer and left-hand paneer in her mouth and ‘Mmmm’. Loved Indian food, loved the sights, the sounds. It made me so happy we could be there as a family-Nick, me and the baby, went. It was so special." Priyanka, Nick and Malti visited India together last month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. The film is slated to release on May 12, 2023. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here