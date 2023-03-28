Priyanka Chopra Says 'I Am Not a Nepo Baby', Reveals She Was 'Terrified' After Box Office Failures

From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come a long way. However, there was a time when the actress’ films were not performing well at the Indian Box Office. In a recent interview, PeeCee recalled the same and shared how she was terrified as she wasn’t a ‘nepo baby’ and didn’t have the support that star kids had.

In conversation with Dax Shepard, on Spotify’s podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka was asked about her box office failures and how people began to write about the same in India. Talking about the same, the actress recalled, “there was a cover which said ‘Finished’. I was 20-something at that time, and me and mom began panicking." Priyanka also shared how her mother came to her and said, “You’re gonna be 30 soon. You know that’s old in this industry. They want to work with 20-year-olds so you need to think about a revenue stream if you’re going to sustain yourself."

Priyanka also revealed that this was the main reason why she got into production. “It’s so sad that she had to come and tell me in my ripe old age of 30 that my career would not be the same but it was a fact. It was a concern. I got into production because of that actually,” she said.

“But I was terrified when those 6 movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies,” the actress added.

Expressing her thoughts on nepotism, PeeCee furher said, “You know they are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities versus the ones that come in from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a movie for you just because your last one tanked, right? You have to get it and you have to hustle for it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. Besides this, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

