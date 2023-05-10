Priyanka Chopra Reacts to SRK's Comment on Hollywood in Viral Video, Says 'I'm Not Arrogant...'

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra had reacted to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s old comment about not starring in a Hollywood film. Priyanka and Shah Rukh have previously worked together in films like Don and Don 2.

Priyanka Chopra earned recognition in Hollywood after starring in an American TV series Quantico. She later debuted in a Hollywood film Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson. She will next be seen in Love Again, which also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

During the promotion of her recently released series Citadel, Priyanka was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on why he has stayed away from venturing into Hollywood. A reporter at the SXSW festival asked Priyanka, “Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Why should I go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here.’” To this, Priyanka said, “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.” A video of Priyanka talking about the same has surfaced on Reddit from this interview, and is now going insanely viral.

Priyanka Chopra further said that her ego is not bigger than her job. The Bajirao Mastani star proudly said, “I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it.” She also expressed gratitude for her father, who belonged to a military background and taught her the value of discipline and not taking things for granted.

