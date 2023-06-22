Priyanka Chopra Shakes Hands With Fans, Amid Head Of State Shoot In London; They Call Her Humble

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a busy bee. The actress is currently shooting for her next project Heads Of State, in London. Amid the shooting, she greeted fans and shared hands with them. A video of the same has gone viral. Priyanka is shooting for Head Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

In the video, Priyanka was seen wearing a grey tank top layered teamed with a dark green jacket, and black jeans. She had a braided hairstyle. She met her fans, and chatted with them briefly. Priyanka was later seen leaving in a car while her fans said ‘Bye, Priyanka’. The actress then smiled and waved at them.

Have a look at the video:

Priyanka Chopra spotted with fan other day in London ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZRbFBnl3V9— PRIYANKA-Gifs&Pics&Clips (@priyankagifpic) June 22, 2023

As the video went viral, one of the fans took to the comments section and wrote, “She waved bye from her car she is the best.” “She’s the bestest,” read another one. Another fan wrote, “Action queen ready with another action movie.” Speaking of Head Of Stone, the film is touted to be an action thriller and is being helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The film has been backed by Peter Safran and John Rickard, for Safran Company.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Citadel. In the web series, she played the role of Nadia Sinh, a confident woman with a cold demeanour. She has plenty of missions to carry with equal amounts of hidden secrets. Meanwhile, her co-star Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, a powerful spy who has a complicated history with Nadia.

The story takes an exciting twist when it jumps forward eight years with the global spy agency destroyed by a notorious but heinous organization called Manticore. But Nadia and Mason live a completely different life now, they’re separated with the identities of their past wiped clean from their memories. They live separately until they’re reunited to set out on a wild journey together when Mason is tracked by a former Citadel colleague. The desperate need of the hour is to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

The Indian version of Citadel is also in the making. It will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Family Man creators Raj and DK will be helming the project. While not much about Citadel India is known as of now, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian instalment. So, I’m very excited,” she said.