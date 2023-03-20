Priyanka Chopra and her sister-in-law Sophie Turner attended Jonas Brothers- Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas’ concert at the Marquis theatre recently and a video surfaced of them where they can be seen sharing an adorable kiss. Priyanka is married to Nick while the Game of Thrones actress is married to his brother, Joe. In the video shared by a fan page, Priyanka could be seen enjoying herself at the concert and grooving to their track, Chain. Sophie, who was seated near her also grooved to the track. While Priyanka wore white for the concert, Sophie went in black.

In another video, the actress can also be seen greeting Sophie and giving her a kiss. Watch:

Fans took to the comment section to write how adorable the moment was. One user wrote, “Am happy seeing them together as one family ❤️❤️❤️❤️love you both" while another user added, “Sweet!! Jsisters 🙌👏❤️❤️"

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 after dating one-another for nearly three years. They wecomed a baby girl last year and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will next be seen in Jim Strouse’s directorial It’s All Coming Back To Me. The film also stars Russell Tovey, Lydia West and Sam Heughan in lead roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release next year in May. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline.

Apart from these, the actress will be seen in the much-awaited series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

