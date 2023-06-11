Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses From Her Recent Italy Trip, Fans Call Her, 'Self-Made Superstar'

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. As such, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she shares something on her social media timeline or steps out of home. Maintaining that trajectory, PeeCee was in Rome, Italy, for the Bvlgari Hotel’s inauguration earlier this month. And now the actress has dropped a photo dump of her Italian vacay.

On Saturday, the Citadel star took to her Instagram handle to drop a slew of pictures that also featured her posing with her manager. The duo looked gorgeous as ever in black and white outfits. As for the rest of the album, it had sneak peeks of other eminent celebs from the entertainment industry, aesthetic looking churches in Rome, clips showcasing the vintage streets of the city, a snap of herself sitting inside a plane and flaunting a thumbs up sign while enjoying pizza and more. Her caption read, “Italia photo dump 🇮🇹 ❤️ 🌟#bestteamever!"

Several fans reacted to her photo dump with cool and endearing compliments. One of them wrote, “she is the queen..🔥🔥🔥" Another one commented, “Priyanka Chopra is a self made superstar.Bravo to her 🙌🙌" Someone else said, “The girl of the world ❤️". A fan also stated, ‘Most beautiful actress in whole over world 🌎❤️!"

Talking about her latest outing Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of Nadia Sinh, a confident woman with a cold demeanour. She has plenty of missions to carry with equal amounts of hidden secrets. Meanwhile, Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, a powerful spy who has a complicated history with Nadia. The story takes an exciting twist when it jumps forward eight years with the global spy agency destroyed by a notorious but heinous organization called Manticore. But Nadia and Mason live a completely different life now, they’re separated with the identities of their past wiped clean from their memories. They live separately until they’re reunited to set out on a wild journey together when Mason is tracked by a former Citadel colleague. The desperate need of the hour is to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.