Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics, Pens Note For Nick Jonas On Father's Day; Says 'Malti Lucky To Have You'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, India. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy. Both Nick and Priyanka frequently share adorable pictures of their little daughter on social media. Despite consistently keeping their fans and followers on Instagram updated about Malti Marie, Priyanka and Nick initially chose not to unveil her face on social media. However, their adorable daughter’s face was finally revealed when she accompanied her parents to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer is a hands-on dad and has been treating his fans to cute pictures with his baby girl. However, on Father’s Day 2023, it was Priyanka Chopra who took to Instagram to share a series of photos. One featured that of Nick and baby Malti, another was of Nick’s father, Kevin Sr. and the third one was of Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and her father Ashok Chopra.

In the caption, she wrote, “He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday ❤️ Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa."

In the adorable photo, Nick and Malti twinned in white. While Nick sported a white tee, Malti looked adorable as always in a white frock and white shoes. She seemed engrossed in a book that daddy dearest held in his hand.

Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, and it turned out to be an extra special day for Nick, Kevin, and Joe. Their wives and other family members were present to celebrate the occasion. However, stealing all the attention was Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This marked the first time their daughter made a public appearance.