Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. As such, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she shares something on her social media timeline. Maintaining that trajectory, PeeCee gave us a rare glimpse of her daughter Malti in her latest post and the internet can’t stop gushing.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to drop a picture of cute Malti Marie Jonas sleeping comfortably on her stomach with her face down. Dressed in a blue outfit and draped in a light-coloured shawl, Malti looked absolutely lost in her sleep. Along with the cute picture, Priyanka wrote, “Bedtime stories (red heart emojis)."

Just yesterday, Priyanka Chopra dropped a crisp selfie video capturing herself and Nick sitting at the table of some restaurant or club, having delicious food. However both of them looked sleepy and exhausted. Nick Jonas even went on to shake his head and promptly groove to the music leaving his gorgeous wife in splits. But it’s the text that was written on the video which summarised their mood. It read, “When mom and dad try to do a Saturday night." The Bajirao Mastani actress also dropped a teasing emoji as the caption.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she had written.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

