Priyanka Chopra Shows Her 'Glamourous' Job Involves 'Blood, Sweat, Tears' in Insane Citadel Video
2-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Shows Her 'Glamourous' Job Involves 'Blood, Sweat, Tears' in Insane Citadel Video

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra shared a bundle of BTS moments from Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen next to Richard Madden in the spy series Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently seen in the web series Citadel. The high-action show portrays Priyanka in a never-seen-before spy avatar where the actress does massive stunts. As the show inches closer to its finale episode, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a bundle of behind the scene moments from the action sequences and also penned a gratitude note for her stunt artists on the show.

The actress shared a video, where she was heard saying, ‘tell me your job is glamorous, without telling me that your job is glamorous’. The video then gives glimpses of all the times, Priyanka has gotten injured, done her make-up, and shot the action sequences. The note went on to read, “Blood, sweat, and tears, literally. 😉😆 So grateful for the brilliant stunt coordinators on @citadelonprime 🙏🏽 @don_thai , @jyou10 and @nikkipowell114 you made doing my own stunts feel like a cakewalk.”

She added, “Wait, what,Kidding! There was nothing easy about that but having you and your excellent team around made me feel so safe. Thank you!! Also Special thanks to my amazing stunt double @neeshnation, who did all the falling/landing (the tuff stuff) on my behalf 🙈😉 Couldn’t have done this without you all. Season finale this week ♥️ PS: wait for the end. That’s @jyou10 as usual hyping me #BTS.”

Speaking of Citadel, an Indian version of the series being helmed by Raj and Dk will be airing soon. The Indian version of the show will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha.

Priyanka has indeed come a long way with rich content driven as well as commercial films along with her philanthropic deeds. Her global recognition is proof of the same. The actress turned a cover star for a leading magazine globally.

Sharing pictures of the same, “POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain we’ve had this year in SoCal 😋)That’s the story behind these pictures we shot for @thezoereport 💕”

Priyanka Chopra’s journey in showbiz has been an inspiration. The actress started her career by entering a beauty pageant back in 2000, then stepped into Bollywood to deliver films that were widely loved and appreciated. She has now become a global icon with multiple Hollywood titles to her credit.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.

