Priyanka Chopra Sports Bikini, Sits On Nick Jonas' Lap; Hits The Beach With Daughter In Unseen Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra has achieved global recognition over the years, owing to her talent. Not to forget, she started off her film career with Bollywood. The actress recently turned 41 and spent it with her friends, hubby dearest Nick Jonas and baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in the Bahamas. While neither Nick, nor Priyanka has posted photos from the birthday celebrations on the D day, a photo of Priyanka, allegedly from the party in Bahamas, went viral on social media soon after.

Now, Nick has finally taken to Instagram to share the memorable moments from July and looks like it was mostly about family. In the first picture, he can be seen romancing Priyanka with her sitting on his lap. In the second picture, he is enjoying playtime with daughter Malti on a yacht, and there are a few pictures from the Wimbledon finals and Priyanka’s birthday celebration at home. He captioned the carousel, “July was a movie.❤️" Check out the photos here:

The photo that catches the eyes is that of Nick, Priyanka and baby Malti chilling on the beach. Priyanka can be seen in a ruffled, red swimsuit, Malti in a white set and hat and Nick in a black tee and matching shorts.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the show Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The show is directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu. It also includes Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Priyanka is now prepping for her upcoming film, Heads of State. She is going to be seen with John Cena, Idris Elba and Jack Quaid. The director of the film is Ilya Naishuller. The picture features Priyanka in a red swimsuit, paired with white trousers. Check out the photo here: