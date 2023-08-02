CHANGE LANGUAGE
Priyanka Chopra Steps Out for Super Moon Gazing With Daughter Malti, Photos Go Viral
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Steps Out for Super Moon Gazing With Daughter Malti, Photos Go Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 08:40 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Priyanka Chopra Steps Out for Super Moon Gazing With Daughter Malti, Photos Go Viral

Priyanka Chopra is spending time with her daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra is spending time with her family in London. The actress is in London for the filming schedule of her upcoming film Heads of State. However, due to the actors and writers’ strike in Hollywood, the filming has been brought to a halt. While Priyanka has been away from social media during this period, she made a comeback on Tuesday night by sharing photos with her daughter Malti.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared two photos in which she was seen holding Malti in her arms. Together, they were seen gazing the super moon. In the photos, Priyanka was seen wearing in a white ensemble while Malti was dressed in an adorable pink outfit. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Looking for the super moon ."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the duo with love. “You’re holding your super moon " a comment read. “The most beautiful mummy and baby," added another. “Why are you looking for the moon while it is in your hands♥️" a third wrote. “The cutest mother-daughter duo," a fourth comment read.

Many also thanked Priyanka for returning to the social media platform after a break. “FINALLY YOU POSTED," a fan wrote. “Queen Priyanka welcome back to Instagram we love you," added another.

Priyanka’s post came shortly after Nick Jonas gave a glimpse of her birthday bash and how they’ve been spending time together. Taking to Instagram, the Jonas Brothers singer shared a series of photos. In the first picture, he can be seen romancing Priyanka with her sitting on his lap. In the second picture, he is enjoying playtime with daughter Malti on a yacht, and there are a few pictures from the Wimbledon finals and Priyanka’s birthday celebration at home. He captioned the carousel, “July was a movie.❤️"

