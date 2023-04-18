Priyanka Chopra Steps Out On London Streets With Daughter Malti and Hubby Nick Jonas; Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a busy bee juggling between shoots, projects and promoting her upcoming series Citadel. Amid all of that, the actress is making sure to take out time for her baby daughter Malti. Recently, PeeCee, along with her hubby Nick and daughter Malti was captured going out and about the streets of London. Their family photos have gone viral on social media now.

In the photos, Priyanka looked uber cool in a high-neck top styled with black pants and a matching overcoat. She completed her look with black sunglasses, a messy bun and on-point makeup. Nick, on the other hand, kept it casual in a white hoodie which he teamed with a pair of denim jeans and a white cap. Their little munchkin wore a checkered top paired with an overcoat and white pants. The singer was seen holding Malti Marie while exploring the streets of London. Have a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Earlier this week, Priyanka and Malti Marie were also seen attending the Jonas Brothers concert in London. Nick even took his baby girl for her first ‘sound check’ and shared a picture of the same on social media. Check here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka recently visited India for Citadel promotions and for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She was also accompanied by Nick Jonas. The trip also marked their daughter Malti’s first outing in the country. The actress even sought blessings as she visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her daughter Malti.

Speaking of Citadel, the show marks Priyanka’s web series debut with Richard Madden. The duo kickstarted the promotions from Mumbai. Helmed by The Russo Brothers, Citadel is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba for Heads of State. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May this year. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif in her pipeline. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here