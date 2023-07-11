Priyanka Chopra Still Part Of Jee Le Zaraa, Anushka Sharma Was Never Approached: Report

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa has been in the news after reports started coming in that Priyanka Chopra is no more part of this women-centric film. Recently, it was also reported that Anushka Sharma has been approached but she has rejected the offer. And now a fresh report is coming in that Priyanka continues to be a part of the film and has never left the project.

The updation comes as a relief to fans eagerly awaiting updates on the upcoming movie, which has generated significant buzz among audiences. Priyanka Chopra has been an integral part of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ since its inception. Zoom Entertainment quoted a friend of Farhan Akhtar saying, “Anushka has not even been approached for Jee Le Zara. Why should she be? When Priyanka has not opted out. This is some marketing team’s brainwave. The truth is, Anushka wants to devote optimum time to her daughter. After Zero in 2018, she has signed only one film, Chakda Express. Then someone gets up, decides she will be part of Jee Le Zara, and then decides she won’t be part of it. Nothing of this sort happened.”

Recently, Bollywood Hungama reported, “Anushka was excited about the idea of a female-led journey of self-discovery, but the shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar. She has to balance her personal life with her profession and allotting the number of days that Farhan asked for was not possible. There are a lot of combination dates with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but it was not in line with her schedule."

To note, Farhan Akhtar will be returning to direction with Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The motion poster of the film has left the fans excited. Netizens were stoked to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara but with a women-centric cast.

Well, we are still waiting for an official update from the makers. The shooting is yet to start.