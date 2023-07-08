Priyanka Chopra Stops Esha Deol From Announcing Ameesha Patel's Name At Awards; Netizens Call Her Bratty

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and has been grabbing headlines after reports started coming in that she has left Farhan Akhtar’s next film Jee Le Zaraa. Well, nothing has been made official till now but the speculation is going strong on social media. And today another video of her has surfaced online. The actress has been getting badly trolled for her behaviour towards Esha Deol in the video.

The video, shared by Reddit, shows her not allowing Esha Deol to announce Ameesha Patel’s name at an awards show. In an old video of Priyanka Chopra and Esha Deol looked stunning as they wore black-hued ensembles. We can see Priyanka announcing the name of Ameesha Patel as she bagged the award for the best debut female. What grabbed everyone’s attention was when Esha Deol tried to take the mic from Priyanka, but she ignored it and continued to announce the winner’s name. At the end of the video, we can see how Esha quickly took the award and hand it to Ameesha.

In no time, netizens started trolling Priyanka for her behaviour. One of the fans wrote, “Control Freak ! That was very bad of PC, she wasn’t even letting Esha hold the card! Esha used some brains and gave the award! About PC, it screamed “insecurity” bcos of a Nepo Kid and she didn’t wanted to let her even touch that card, and lose an opportunity! Eventually came out looking very bad.” Another wrote, “I’m thinking may be esha wears glasses and here she’s without them and hence taking a bit longer to get the name. Also, PC was showing attitude here. When someone is leaning in. You accommodate. I think esha felt like she’s going to take all the limelight and hence snatched that award and didn’t let PC hold it too.. Bratty as well but, both had bad behaviour here so..”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has many projects lined up in her kitty. She is currently filming for Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She was last seen in Citadel and has won her fans’ hearts. While Ameesha Patel will be next seen in Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol. The film is releasing on August 11.