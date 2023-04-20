Priyanka Chopra Swoons Over Nick Jonas's Hottest Ever Pics; Here's How She Reacts

Nick Jonas is a true blue pop sensation all around the world. The singer also makes headlines for being the most adorable husband to Priyanka Chopra and doting father to daughter Malti Marie Jonas. That love is reciprocated equally by PeeCee herself and that’s evident from one of the recent social media posts by Nick Jonas.

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to drop a savvy monochrome picture of himself donning an exquisite black suit and trousers. Jonas looked dapper wearing black sunglasses, holding a wine glass. He also accessorised his look with a trendy wrist watch. In a different picture, Nick Jonas posed stylishly for the camera with a slight smile on his face. The singer wrote in the caption,

“Shaken not stirred(with wine glass emoji)".

Of all the people, Priyanka Chopra being his biggest cheerleader was the first one to comment. She dropped ‘feeling hot emoji’ and ‘heart eyes emoji’. One of the fans wrote, “The names Jonas, Nick Jonas (with sunglass emoji)". Another one commented, “Man ages like fine wine, cheese and cane hookah!" Someone else said,

“Looking on point. Married life is treating you right bro!" A fan stated, “Sheesh! That boy clean clean!"

Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, performed at the renowned Royal Albert Hall in London. His desi fans got to witness the magic of his gig through the pictures and videos shared by his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. Nick has also posted pictures from the concert, featuring their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as a special guest. This was the first time that Nick and Priyanka’s daughter attended one of his concerts. The monochrome photograph showed Nick holding a microphone while he stands on the stage, with Malti in his arms. She is holding a headphone in her hand while looking away from the camera in the picture. Nick wore a white shirt and black trousers, while Malti was dressed in white at the concert. The singer shared the photo and wrote: “Her first soundcheck" with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick will be seen making a cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited film Love Again. The film also stars Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey and Celine Dion in crucial roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here