Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti To Shree Siddhivinayak, Shares Adorable Pics

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. As such, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she shares something on her social media timeline. Maintaining that trajectory, PeeCee gave us a rare glimpse of her daughter Malti in her latest post and the internet can’t stop gushing. The actress who came to India to attend the NMACC gala took Malti to seek blessings from Shree Siddhivinayak.

On Thursday, the Quantico star took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with daughter Malti from inside the premises of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple. Priyanka Chopra held Malti close to herself as the priest put a teeka on her forehead. The actress also posted a snap of the decorated Ganesha idol. Her caption read, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings. #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya."

Preity Zinta reacted to the picture with her comment, “Aww! Jai Ganpati Bappa(with heart emojis)". Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis. One of the fans commented, “Love that you are teaching her Indian traditions so early! Thanks for sharing the importance of our culture to all your followers." Another one wrote,

“How come she never gets cranky in any of the pics ever. You definitely must be a great mom." Someone else said, “So adorable!(red heart emojis)".

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra who is eagerly awaiting the release of her pan-global series Citadel had talked to Dan Sheperd on his podcast and had made some shocking revelations about Bollywood. She had revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News