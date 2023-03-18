Priyanka Chopra Talks About The Biggest Obstacle She Faced As An Indian Actor In Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, who has cemented her place in Hollywood now after a slew of projects like Quantico and The Matrix Resurrections, opened up about the biggest challenge she faced as an Indian actor trying to establish herself in Hollywood. She is all set to feature in Russo Brothers’ global series Citadel which is just around the corner.

While talking to Bloomberg, Priyanka Chopra spoke about South Asian portrayal in Hollywood and said she had the preconceived notion that she would only appeal ‘to just a South Asian audience’ and that people outside of the diaspora ‘may not be interested in her’ if she led a TV show in America. However, the actress has witnessed a shift in the last decade.

“I think what really changed is streaming. When streaming came in, the need for globalisation became just important. The biggest obstacle that I think I faced as an Indian actor was the limited view of what I was capable of. It has been a massive change and I am very, very proud to have colleagues and peers that have the strength and the bravery to be able to swim through a dense water that has kept us out for a very long time, and actually demand a seat at the table, When it comes to the arts, we are always going to push the envelope to make sure more inclusion happens," the actress explained.

Priyanka has come a long way in Hollywood. While her released projects are only a handful, she has a slew of projects in the making, showing that she has impressed filmmakers in the West. While there are a number of series and movies in the making, Priyanka’s latest offering from the West will be Citadel.

The ensemble cast of the web series includes Richard Madden, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings. As per the announcement, the first two episodes will premiere on April 28. Following this, a new episode will stream every Friday and it will go on until May 26.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel will be followed by spin-offs in several languages across the world. Talking about the Indian adaptation, which was recently announced, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be taking on the mantle. Spin-offs of the English version will also be set in Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

