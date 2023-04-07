Priyanka Chopra To Skip Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Rumoured Engagement? Here's What We Know

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up her weeklong exploits in Mumbai. This included an appearance at the star-studded NMACC gala, a rickshaw date with husband Nick Jonas, a religious outing with daughter Malti Marie Jonas at the Siddhivinayak temple, and the promotion of Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

However, recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and indicated that she’ll soon depart from the city of dreams. “Mumbai done right! See you soon," she captioned the photo.

It should be noted that this comes at a time when Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra’s engagement speculations have become the massive talk of the town. Rumour mill has it that the Ishqzaade actress’ engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha might be hosted on April 10. Amidst this, Priyanka Chopra’s leaving India has given rise to assumptions that the Citadel star might skip the alleged engagement ceremony.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram story, Chopra raised a celebratory toast marking the farewell to her spectacular visit to her home country. In a subsequent video, she also confirmed, “Mumbai: Mission Complete." Now, as Parineenti Chopra’s engagement rumours continue to grab the attention of internet users, they’re also curious to know who will be a part of the celebration. Priyanka Chopra’s social media updates have sparked conversations about her being absent from the rumoured function. But it is important to note that the engagement date has not been officially announced as of now.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport and she told the paparazzi that she was heading to London. The rumours of her engagement started after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. However, the actress has been tight-lipped about the same.

On the work front, in addition to Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in the eagerly anticipated love story titled Love Again. Also, the actress will be a part of the science fiction movie, It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has the Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Le Zaraa, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, in the pipeline.

