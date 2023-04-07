CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveSamantha Ruth PrabhuVijay Deverakonda RashmikaParineeti Chopra Raghav ChadhaWar 2
Home » Movies » Priyanka Chopra To Skip Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Rumoured Engagement? Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra To Skip Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Rumoured Engagement? Here's What We Know

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 14:55 IST

Mumbai, India

While Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai, Parineeti Chopra is in London. (Photos: Instagram)

While Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai, Parineeti Chopra is in London. (Photos: Instagram)

In her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra raised a celebratory toast marking the farewell to her spectacular visit to her home country.

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up her weeklong exploits in Mumbai. This included an appearance at the star-studded NMACC gala, a rickshaw date with husband Nick Jonas, a religious outing with daughter Malti Marie Jonas at the Siddhivinayak temple, and the promotion of Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

However, recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and indicated that she’ll soon depart from the city of dreams. “Mumbai done right! See you soon," she captioned the photo.

It should be noted that this comes at a time when Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra’s engagement speculations have become the massive talk of the town. Rumour mill has it that the Ishqzaade actress’ engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha might be hosted on April 10. Amidst this, Priyanka Chopra’s leaving India has given rise to assumptions that the Citadel star might skip the alleged engagement ceremony.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, in her Instagram story, Chopra raised a celebratory toast marking the farewell to her spectacular visit to her home country. In a subsequent video, she also confirmed, “Mumbai: Mission Complete." Now, as Parineenti Chopra’s engagement rumours continue to grab the attention of internet users, they’re also curious to know who will be a part of the celebration. Priyanka Chopra’s social media updates have sparked conversations about her being absent from the rumoured function. But it is important to note that the engagement date has not been officially announced as of now.

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport and she told the paparazzi that she was heading to London. The rumours of her engagement started after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. However, the actress has been tight-lipped about the same.

On the work front, in addition to Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in the eagerly anticipated love story titled Love Again. Also, the actress will be a part of the science fiction movie, It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has the Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Le Zaraa, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Parineeti Chopra
  3. priyanka chopra
first published:April 07, 2023, 14:34 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 14:55 IST