From stepping out in designer clothes to having swanky cars, and living in opulent properties, Bollywood celebrities boast of living life king-size. Not only films but some of your favourite actors and actresses from the film fraternity are also known to own multiple businesses. From running expensive clothing brands to owning sports teams, and fitness centres, B-town celebs often make the most out of their money, spreading their wings in diverse business ventures. Among the numerous business outings, let’s have a look at some prominent tinsel town stars, who own lavish restaurants and bars.

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

Apart from being an actress, Shilpa Shetty has also emerged to be a great fitness expert and efficient businesswoman. According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are proud owners of Mumbai’s Bastian chain of restaurants. The Bastian restaurants specialise in various types of seafood. The interior decor boasts vintage chandeliers, wooden flooring and furniture, along with a vaulted ceiling.

Suniel Shetty

Dhadkan actor Suniel Shetty has been the owner of a popular dining restaurant-cum-bar, named H2O- The Liquid Lounge, since the 2000s. The place offers food aficionados, a sophisticated dining experience along with a luxurious bar. Decorated with quirky red and blue lights, H2O- The Liquid Lounge oozes nothing but grandeur.

Priyanka Chopra

Although our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is currently residing in Los Angeles, she has brought a touch of Indian spice to the foreign country too. The actress is an adept restaurateur, owning a New York-based restaurant, called Sona, serving Indian cuisine. The dining space is uniquely designed with hand-plastered walls, while the rest of the walls are in a pastel pink shade, reports BollywoodShaadis.com.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has also tried his hands at the food business. The actor runs a fairly rustic-decorated restaurant, known as Someplace Else in Mumbai’s Andheri, giving you a vintage ambience. The restaurant serves a lip-smacking combo of both Indian and Chinese dishes.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have invested their money in a restaurant, which is called One8 Commune. This lavish restaurant is the ideal location to enjoy a buzzing atmosphere, that serves delectable beverages, and a plethora of dishes to choose from, with vegan options available as well.

