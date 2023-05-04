Priyanka Chopra Was in 'Depression' After Her Nose Job Went Wrong, REVEALS 'My Career Was Over...'

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra has spoken out about how her mental health was severely affected after a doctor-recommended nose job went wrong. Of late, Priyanka Chopra has been making shocking revelations about her personal as well as professional life.

Priyanka Chopra, 40, recently shed light on the “dark phase" in her life during her appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show. Priyanka revealed that her life went upside down when she got a polyp in her nasal cavity removed.

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” the Citadel star shared, adding that she thought her acting career “was over before it started.” Priyanka further revealed that it was her father who encouraged her to get corrective surgery done. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’”

The Quantico star went on to praise her father because he “held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.” Priyanka Chopra also thanked Bollywood director Anil Sharma, who is best known for helming Gadar, for giving her an acting role after she lost three different movie projects following her surgery.

“I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind … He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did,” said Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American pop star Nick Jonas.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also revealed that she was being “pushed into a corner" in Bollywood and no one was casting her. She revealed that she got so tired of politics that she decided to take a break from Bollywood. She then moved to Hollywood and made her debut in the music industry with her 2012 single In My City.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here